Sperm whale rescue mission is complete

Boats encourage the sperm whale back into deeper water. Photo: Adrian Darbyshire

A dramatic rescue mission to save a giant whale from stranding looks to have been successful.

The 45-ft plus sperm whale had spent most of the past week at the head of Whiteness Voe and was in danger of beaching on the Nesbister shoreline.

But late yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) boats were used to encourage the mammal into deeper water beyond Nesbister Bod.

By lunchtime today the rescue operation was in full swing with four boats being used to persuade the whale out of the voe as far as Usta Ness.

And by 2pm, the whale was last spotted entering much deeper Atlantic water off the isle of Hildasay.

Hugh Harrop of Shetland Wildlife praised the “successful and immense” effort of volunteers who had manned the boats used in the rescue operation.

And he thanked residents of Nesbister and Whiteness for their “tolerance, hospitality and understanding of what we hope was a unique situation”.