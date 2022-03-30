News

Sperm whale rescue operation is under way

Jackie Darbyshire 1 hour 39 min ago
Boats encourage the sperm whale back into deeper water. Photo: Adrian Darbyshire

A dramatic rescue was under way today (Wednesday) to save a 45-ft plus sperm whale from stranding.

The enormous whale has spent most of the week at the head of Whitness Voe and was in danger of beaching on the Nesbister shoreline.

But last night boats were used to encourage the mammal into deeper water beyond Nesbister Bod.

And by lunchtime today, the rescue operation was in full swing with four boats being used to persuade the whale out of the voe as far as Usta Ness.

