Two SNP candidates to stand in council election

Robbie McGregor will stand again as a council candidate in Shetland South for the SNP.

But Mr McGregor hopes his party can double the number of SNP members in the next council.

The party has announced Zara Pennington is bidding to represent Shetland West.

Mr McGregor, who lives with his wife Mary in Quarff, said: “It has been a huge privilege to serve the people of Shetland South as councillor for the last five years.

“Amongst my priorities for the next council, should I be fortunate to be re-elected, will be housing which affects recruitment for posts currently covered by agency and locum staff, road safety and the Fair Isle ferry replacement.”

Ms Pennington, from Westerskeld, added: “I’m honoured to be standing for election as a candidate in our beautiful community.



“Working in administration in social care, I’ve seen first-hand the challenges of providing rural services.

“The lack of available housing for people across our ward is a serious issue that needs to be made a priority.

“I would also like to see better facilities locally, starting with the return of a Skeld shop.”

SNP MSP for the Highlands and Islands, Emma Roddick, added: “I am delighted that the SNP is fielding two fantastic candidates for the Shetland Islands Council this May.

“It is really important that our local representatives are transparent and accountable – with us, you know what we stand for and what our priorities for the isles are, from tackling housing issues to improving transport services.”