Two year licence extension for Cambo

The controversial Cambo oilfield west of Shetland has been granted a licence extension.

It follows indications that Shell was reconsidering its decision to pull out of the controversial development.

Now, Shell – which holds a 30 per cent share – and majority stakeholder Siccar Point have been granted an extension of two years.

Last week Shetland Green candidate Alex Armitage warned fuel poverty would continue to be a major problem, regardless of whether or not Shell chooses to extract oil from Cambo.