News

Man jailed for further eight weeks after breaching bail

5 hours 7 min ago 0
Man jailed for further eight weeks after breaching bail
Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 33-year-old man who breached his bail by taking his brother home has been jailed for eight weeks.

Adam Nelson, of Leaside, Mossbank, appeared from the dock at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Thursday morning.

He was charged with breaching his bail conditions after police found him at his brother’s address in Staneyhill on 12th January, after he had been ordered not to approach or contact his brother.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said Nelson had found his brother outside a Lerwick pharmacy in a poor state on the anniversary of their mother’s death, and had decided to put him home.

Mr Allan said Nelson had “put himself at risk” by doing so.

Nelson, who was sentenced to four months in prison earlier in March for breaching his bail conditions, was sentenced to another eight weeks from today’s date by Sheriff Ian Cruickshank.

He was admonished on a separate charge of breaching bail conditions, in which his bail address had not been updated.

And he was found not guilty of stealing an iPad from an address in Lerwick on 5th January.

 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.