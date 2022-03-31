Man jailed for further eight weeks after breaching bail

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 33-year-old man who breached his bail by taking his brother home has been jailed for eight weeks.

Adam Nelson, of Leaside, Mossbank, appeared from the dock at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Thursday morning.

He was charged with breaching his bail conditions after police found him at his brother’s address in Staneyhill on 12th January, after he had been ordered not to approach or contact his brother.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said Nelson had found his brother outside a Lerwick pharmacy in a poor state on the anniversary of their mother’s death, and had decided to put him home.

Mr Allan said Nelson had “put himself at risk” by doing so.

Nelson, who was sentenced to four months in prison earlier in March for breaching his bail conditions, was sentenced to another eight weeks from today’s date by Sheriff Ian Cruickshank.

He was admonished on a separate charge of breaching bail conditions, in which his bail address had not been updated.

And he was found not guilty of stealing an iPad from an address in Lerwick on 5th January.