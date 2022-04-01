Headlines News

Candidate pulls out of election race

Ryan Taylor 9 hours 37 min ago 0
Lerwick Town Hall 

A council candidate has pulled out of the race to be elected.

Peter Fraser, who was standing in Shetland West, says he no longer wishes to stand “for personal reasons”.

Mr Fraser, who is the brother of Lerwick South candidate John Fraser, was standing against fellow independent candidates Liz Boxwell, Andrew Holt, John Leask, Mark Robinson and Ian Tinkler.

Green Party candidate Debra Nicolson and the SNP’s Zara Pennington are also standing in the West Side.

In a statement Mr Fraser said: “Due to personal circumstances I no longer wish to be considered for election to the Shetland West ward at the forthcoming Shetland Islands Council election.

“It would have been an honour and a privilege to represent the West Side.

“”I’m grateful to all that contacted me in this regard.

“I wish all the remaining candidates well and trust that Shetland West secures the representation it deserves.”

