In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 1st April) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Council election race gets under way – a round up of all the candidates, key issues and more.
- Exclusive – Online poll reveals voters’ number one priority is tackling fuel poverty.
- Veteran to battle mental health head on – Ian Walterson will launch his Sunshine Club tomorrow.
- Support for Ukraine – ‘Crazy’ Chris Harris has travelled to Poland to help set up a refugee camp, while fundraising events have raised a phenomenal amount of money.
- End of an era for Bobby – Scottish Waters’ Bobby Fullerton retires after 40 years in the job.
- Head shave – Hirsute hero postie Mick Fairless has lost his locks for the Walter and Joan Gray Care Home in Scalloway.
- SPORT – The inaugural Shetland Parasport Festival has taken place, with competitors taking part in numerous sports, offering a range of new activities.
