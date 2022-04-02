News

Coastguard evacuates two offshore casualties in one flight

Andrew Hirst 2 hours 36 min ago 0
The Rescue 900 helicopter touching down at the Clickimin emergency landing site. Photo: Jim Mullay.

Coastguard officers evacuated two offshore casualties on the same helicopter rescue mission. 

Emergency services were alerted to two people in need of help at 10.45am today (Saturday).

Both were situated around 90 nautical miles northwest of Sumburgh – one on board a ship the other on a platform. 

The Coastguard Rescue 900 helicopter collected both casualties and took them to the Clickimin emergency landing site, where they touched down at around 2.15pm.

The casualties were then transferred by ambulance to the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

