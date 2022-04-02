Salmon sector welcomes ‘blue vision’ to be global leader in sustainable seafood

Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott.

A new action plan to make Scotland a global leader in providing high quality and sustainable seafood has been welcomed by the salmon industry.

Salmon Scotland said it was keen to work with the government on its “Blue Economy Vision” to achieve its full potential.

The Scottish government initiative, which launched on Thursday, sets out plans for the future of the nation’s seas.

It aims to deliver better jobs and economic growth while preserving the marine and coastal environment.

The document recognises economic importance of the sea, especially in remote, rural and island communities.

Among its aims to support economic prosperity, it recognise the ambition for Scotland to be a “global leader in providing healthy, high-quality and sustainably harvested ‘blue foods’”.

Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott said the industry was vital to the Scottish economy and he was delighted the government had committed to backing sustainable growth in the sector.

“Farmed salmon is not only the UK’s top food export but is one of the healthiest, locally-sourced proteins around,” he added.

“Salmon producers also play a vital role in maintaining and supporting communities in some of Scotland’s most remote areas.

“We are keen to work with the government to ensure our members continue to get the support they need to ensure Scotland’s Blue Economy reache reaches its full potential.”

The next step of the vision is to develop the programmes and policies to deliver on its aims.

Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said that by working together the government and industry could transform the value of Scotland’s seas while tackle the twin crises of nature and climate change.

“Scotland’s seas and coasts support vital jobs across our economy, especially in coastal and island communities providing many goods and services as well as contributing to our overall wellbeing,” she added.

“There is potential for an ambitious and inclusive blue recovery for people and nature and the blue economy vision starts us on that journey.”