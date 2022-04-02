Solicitor wins business award recognising ‘tenacity and drive’

Brian Inkster with his award.

A solicitor has been named “self-employed/sole trader of the year” at an awards ceremony celebrating small businesses.

Brian Inkster, who founded Inksters solicitors in Shetland in 1999, took the award at the FSB Scotland ceremony in Edinburgh on Thursday.

Now headquartered in Glasgow, Inksters operates throughout Scotland including Lerwick, Thurso, Wick, Portree, Eigg and Inverness.

The award recognises the “tenacity and drive that it takes to go it alone”.

Mr Inkster said he was honoured to take the award which is “something very close to my heart”.

“The pandemic affected businesses in a variety of ways, some very badly, others very well, but whatever the case, it made us all think hard about what we do,” he said.

“Inksters was transformed by it, adopting an exciting new ‘plug-and-play’ business model where, rather than being partners or employees, all solicitors are self-employed consultants within the Inksters brand, receiving back-office help and support from our Inksterplex hub in Glasgow.

“Our fee-sharing model is unusual too in Scotland, one that we have pioneered very successfully here.”

The small business campaign group received around 400 entries from across Scotland.

Winners from each category have secured a spot at the prestigious UK Final, to be held in Glasgow in May, the chance to be crowned the “UK Small Business of the Year”.