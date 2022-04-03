Council workers could take industrial action over ‘insulting’ pay offer

Council workers are to be consulted on possible industrial action after union leaders rejected a two per cent pay rise as “an insult”.

Unison took the decision at its local government conference on Friday.

Along with Unite and GMB, it submitted a pay claim in January calling for a £3,000 flat rate increase, a minimum £12 hourly rate and an agreement of hybrid working guidance.,

Instead, Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) offered a two per cent increase and upped the Living Wage £9.98 an hour.

Unison members rejected it last month, describing it as insult to key workers and a significant real terms pay cut.

Head of local government Johanna Baxter said the union had been left with “no choice” but to consult members on industrial action.

The Union is hoping Cosla will come back with an improved offer after its meeting on 29th April.