Orchestra’s summer tour offers creative opportunities for musical bairns

The Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

The Scottish Chamber Orchestra’s revived summer tour will visit Shetland to deliver creative opportunities for youngsters and a child-friendly performance.

After a two year break the SCO is returning with a tour of 30 Scottish towns and cities – including Lerwick and Brae.

SCO players will perform Big Ears, Little Ears a Brae Public Hall on Thursday, 16th June. The short 45 minute concern is described as being for babies, toddlers and grown-ups to enjoy together.

Next up, the SCO “Vibe” will be held at the Anderson High School in Lerwick, from 17th-19th June, offering free creative music-making opportunities.

Singers and musicians of secondary school age, who have been learning for at least a year, will be able to join with guitarist Paul Griffiths and musicians from the SCO to form a big band and smaller ensembles to try out ideas and create new pieces.

“We work without written notation to develop composition, improvisation and performance skills, build confidence, and have fun making music,” the SCO said.

Kicking off on 9th June, the summer tour will showcase the breadth of the orchestra’s work, from family events and chamber concerts to extensive education and community projects.

The tour is aimed to fulfil the SCO’s commitment to “enrich the lives of as many people as possible” by showcasing world-class music to audiences who might otherwise not experience it.

SCO chief executive Gavin Reid said: “We’re excited to head off on our summer tour across Scotland once again, inviting music-lovers to join us in celebrating the power of music in connecting people, building communities, and bringing the nation together.

“We look forward to welcoming audiences to share in the joy of live music-making, both in the concert hall and beyond.”