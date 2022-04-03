News

Survey finds strong interest in researching how ‘Viking genes’ differ from other populations 

Andrew Hirst 20 min ago 0
Survey finds strong interest in researching how ‘Viking genes’ differ from other populations 

More than three quarters of folk taking part in a “Viking genes” study want to know how Northern Isles populations differ genetically from other parts of the country.

A survey of 1,400 Shetland and Orkney research volunteers found that “understanding the genetic distinction” between the Northern Isles and other populations was a top priority for 77 per cent – the highest of any option.

The survey results will be used to help researchers at the University of Edinburgh determine where to focus their investigations.

Launched in 2020, the survey aims to look into the genetics and health of volunteers with at least two grandparents from Orkney or Shetland.

Participants are asked to complete a detailed questionnaire on their health, lifestyle and environment as well as providing a saliva sample for DNA.

It is hoped the study will lead to better understanding of the causes of illnesses such as heart disease, strokes diabetes and others.

As part of the study, volunteers were also surveyed about what they wanted the research to achieve.

As well as a strong interest in finding out how Northern Isles populations differ genetically, the volunteers also gave feedback on what health conditions they felt should be the focus of further research.

Jim Wilson, professor of human genetics at the university’s centre for global health research, who is leading the study, said the survey yielded some “interesting findings”.

More than half of the volunteers (54 per cent) felt research should focus on Alzheimer’s or dementia, closely followed by heart disease (53 per cent)

Stroke was the third most important condition at 29 per cent.

Just three per cent of volunteers were interested in more research about Covid-19.

Prof Wilson said the team was still working through the “fantastic response” and he hoped to provide more updates in the future..

Meanwhile, the survey is still seeking 200 more volunteers.

Anyone interested can visit ed.ac.uk/viking to sign up.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.