A ‘huge thank you’ as 24 hour danceathon raises almost £3,000

Shetland band Odesa inspired lots of dancing during their gig in Ability Shetland's 24 hour danceathon. Photo: Kevin Jones

A 24-hour danceathon has raised almost £3,000 to fund clubs and events for disabled people.

Ability Shetland has offered a “huge thank you” to everyone who supported its event, which took place from Friday to Saturday at the Clickimin leisure centre in Lerwick.

The fundraiser, which was held as part of Inclusive Sport Week, featured various sessions in a range of dance styles, with instructors, bands and DJs keeping the toes tapping on the dancefloor.

There was also a raffle with more than a dozen top prizes.

A total of £2856.47 was raised over the weekend.

The charity said on Facebook: “As always we couldn’t do any of this without our volunteers and Ability Shetland friends.

“You guys are the best.”