News

A ‘huge thank you’ as 24 hour danceathon raises almost £3,000

Andrew Hirst 1 hour 5 min ago 0
A ‘huge thank you’ as 24 hour danceathon raises almost £3,000
Shetland band Odesa inspired lots of dancing during their gig in Ability Shetland's 24 hour danceathon. Photo: Kevin Jones

A 24-hour danceathon has raised almost £3,000 to fund clubs and events for disabled people.

Ability Shetland has offered a “huge thank you”  to everyone who supported its event, which took place from Friday to Saturday at the Clickimin leisure centre in Lerwick.

The fundraiser, which was held as part of Inclusive Sport Week, featured various sessions in a range of dance styles, with instructors, bands and DJs keeping the toes tapping on the dancefloor.

There was also a raffle with more than a dozen top prizes.

A total of £2856.47 was raised over the weekend.

The charity said on Facebook: “As always we couldn’t do any of this without our volunteers and Ability Shetland friends.

“You guys are the best.”

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.