Clan resumes vital therapies for cancer patients and families 

Head of cancer support services Kay Johnston

Vital therapies for cancer patients and their families are to resume following a two year hiatus.

Clan Cancer Support is reopening seven centres – including in Lerwick – with newly renovated therapy suites.

They will provide a range of complementary therapies tailored to individual needs after consultation.

Head of cancer support services Kay Johnston said Clan was excited to be resuming its therapies, which include oncology massage; reflexology, reiki and hypnotherapy.

Ms Johnston said the charity had used the two year break to reassess its offer and ensure it aligned with the NHS as being complementary to conventional treatments for those with a cancer diagnosis.

“Our therapies will ensure a continuation of care in the community, for those with a cancer diagnosis undergoing treatment,” she added.

“Complementary therapies are designed to support and alleviate some of the physical and emotional side effects that comes with a client’s cancer journey, and they are there for anyone who is affected in any way by cancer – not just those with the diagnosis.”

Clan said its redecorated suites reflected “modern yet tranquil spaces where escapism can be sought”.

One of the therapy suites.

Ms Johnston said the pandemic had been an “incredibly challenging time” for people affected by cancer, which is why Clan had been striving to resume therapies as soon as it was safe to do so.

“We are hoping that by our therapy offering returning, it will encourage anyone facing a cancer journey, unsure about what their support options are, to come through the doors of their local centre,” she added.

Anyone who has cancer or their loved ones is invited to call 01224 647000 or email enquiries@clancancersupport.org to find out about therapy services in the area.