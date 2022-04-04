News

Council to unveil next phase of Knab redevelopment plans

Andrew Hirst 22 min ago 0
An image of what the new development will look like. Photo: 7N Architects/Darcstudio.

The public will be invited to view plans for the next phase of the Knab redevelopment at a series of consultation events this summer.

Shetland Islands Council will be holding drop-in sessions at Lerwick Town Hall on 15th and 16th June.

Visitors will be able to view and comment on the proposals for the “public realm works” – which includes roads, utilities and other infrastructure.

The SIC approved work on the designs to begin last January when members agreed an extra £2.4m in funding for the project. 

The funding was mainly for demolition costs and professional services.

Phase one of the demolition completed at the former Anderson High School site last year. Phase two, which had been due to begin in the second half of 2021, only recently went to tender.

When completed the development will include housing, including low carbon design,  business space and a creative industries hub, as well as student accommodation.

