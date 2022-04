Rescue 900

The Rescue 900 helicopter was called out to a passenger ship last night (Sunday) after a person fell ill.

The call from the Norröna came in at around 6.20pm, Sunday, April 3.

The 19-year-old vessel was approximately 10 nautical miles north west of Muckle Flugga.

The passenger was airlifted to Sumburgh and transferred to the Gilbert Bain by ambulance.