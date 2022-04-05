Greens launch manifesto

Martin Randall, Dr Alex Armitage and Debra Nicolson of the Scottish Green party. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Shetland Green local election candidates Alex Armitage, Debra Nicolson and Martin Randall have launched their manifesto, promising voters a greener, fairer council if elected.

Unusually the 15 page manifesto has been written by a combination of Scottish Greens in addition to anyone who wanted to have their say as the document was open-source, available publicly and open to modification.

“The manifesto has taken us months of work,” explained Dr Armitage.

“We had 62 responses to our online questionnaire and have had in-depth policy discussions with another 30 or so people, so that’s pushing 100 Shetlanders who have collaborated.”

The result is a manifesto the party says “provides a foundation from which we can build a better society in Shetland and we are proud to be presenting it to the Shetland public as part of our election campaign”.

Key pledges include: protecting the natural environment; ending fuel poverty and transitioning to net zero; to keep Shetland healthy; to build local food security; create a sustainable economy and to sustain fisheries and marine ecosystems.