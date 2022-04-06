First cruise ship of ‘record season’ arrives in Lerwick

Viking Venus arrives in Lerwick.

The first cruise ship of the year has finally arrived– marking the start of what is hoped to be a record season.

Viking Venus arrived in Lerwick today (Wednesday) with her 709 passengers, mainly from the USA and UK.

The 229-metre ship had initially been due to arrive in February but has faced several weather-related cancellations. She is due to make four more visits this year.

Lerwick Port Authority’s cruise and marketing manager Melanie Henderson said it was “exciting” to finally have the season underway.

She said 120-plus vessels and almost 100,000 passengers were expected over the coming months.

Ms Henderson said it showed the “growing popularity of Lerwick and Shetland as a destination”.