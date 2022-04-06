News

First cruise ship of ‘record season’ arrives in Lerwick

Andrew Hirst 16 hours 57 min ago 0
First cruise ship of ‘record season’ arrives in Lerwick
Viking Venus arrives in Lerwick.

The first cruise ship of the year has finally arrived– marking the start of what is hoped to be a record season. 

Viking Venus arrived in Lerwick today (Wednesday) with her 709 passengers, mainly from the USA and UK.

The 229-metre ship had initially been due to arrive in February but has faced several weather-related cancellations. She is due to make four more visits this year.

Lerwick Port Authority’s cruise and marketing manager Melanie Henderson said it was “exciting” to finally have the season underway.

She said 120-plus vessels and almost 100,000 passengers were expected over the coming months.

Ms Henderson said it showed the “growing popularity of Lerwick and Shetland as a destination”.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.