Isles lass to get six return flights after nomination from fiancé

16 hours 45 min ago 0
Lerwick lass Zoe Buchanan will fly home to visit her family in Shetland several times this year after being selected as a winner of a Loganair competition.

The 26-year-old youth worker, who now lives in Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire, was nominated in Loganair’s Diamond Ticket competition by her fiancé Lucy Young.

She nominated Ms Buchanan for always thinking of others before herself – despite recently discovering she is in kidney failure.

Loganair launched the competition to celebrate its 60th anniversary, offering a deserving person 60 free flights across its network.

Ms Buchanan was one of two runners-up, who will enjoy six free return flights to Shetland as she awaits a kidney transplant.

Ms Young said of selecting her fiancé: “I nominated Zoe because she is so kind and caring, and has always put others before herself.

“Especially now as she awaits a kidney transplant, she continues to work part-time supporting organisations in the local community.

“Being able to visit friends and family in her hometown more frequently would mean the world.”

And Ms Buchanan said she “couldn’t believe it” when she was told about the prize.

Loganair’s chief operating officer Kay Ryan said being able to reconnect Ms Buchanan with her family and friends “encapsulates the essence of the airline”.

“We are delighted to be able to gift these flights which can facilitate more treasured family memories. We look forward to being part of her special trips.”

 

