News

Energy firm’s $1.5billion takeover paves way for Cambo oilfield development

Andrew Hirst 7 hours 53 min ago 0
Energy firm’s $1.5billion takeover paves way for Cambo oilfield development
Green protesters make their opposition to the Cambo oilfield known. Photo: Shetland Greens

The Cambo oilfield could be set for development after a $1.5billion takeover was agreed.

Ithaca Energy’s acquisition of Siccar Point Energy includes the controversial oilfield, along with Rosebank, which are both near Shetland.

Cambo has faced local and national protests from campaigners who claim the climate change impact would be devastating.

It has also been at the centre of a political row, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon claiming it should not go ahead, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed its development. 

Ithaca said Cambo and Rosebank were two of the largest undeveloped and most strategically important discoveries in the North Sea.

It hopes Cambo will deliver up to 170 million barrels of oil during its 25-year operational life, which it claims will reduce the need to import more carbon intensive alternatives, increasing the UK’s energy independence.

Chief executive Alan Bruce said: “The development of the Cambo and Rosebank fields is a huge opportunity to not only help secure the UK’s energy future for at least another quarter of a century, but also to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs in the process.

“We are excited about the future for the enlarged Ithaca, the role we will play in the UKs energy supply, and look forward to welcoming our new colleagues from Siccar Point.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.