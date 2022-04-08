In today’s edition of The Shetland Times

Out now.

In today’s (8th April) edition of The Shetland Times:

• An England based Shetlander who underwent a kidney transplant will be able to return to visit her family after winning free flights via a Loganair competition.

• Clan Cancer Support’s wellbeing centre reopened this week following a two-year closure due to Covid.

• Industrial action looms as both unionised local government workers and college teaching staff vote to reject pay offers, demanding more recognition for their efforts during the pandemic.

• Viking Windfarm developers SSE successfully appeal an SIC planning committee decision to reject plans for the construction of two large concrete batching plants.

• SPORT – Goals galore as the senior football season got underway in the Bonnie Isle on a cold, snowy Monday night.

• SPORT – A comeback for the ages as darts due dodge defeat in thrilling final.

Plus Landwise part two, readers letters, opinion, entertainment and more.