In today’s edition of The Shetland Times

Stuart Prestidge 10 hours 21 min ago
In today’s (8th April) edition of The Shetland Times:

• An England based Shetlander who underwent a kidney transplant will be able to return to visit her family after winning free flights via a Loganair competition.
• Clan Cancer Support’s wellbeing centre reopened this week following a two-year closure due to Covid.
• Industrial action looms as both unionised local government workers and college teaching staff vote to reject pay offers, demanding more recognition for their efforts during the pandemic.
• Viking Windfarm developers SSE successfully appeal an SIC planning committee decision to reject plans for the construction of two large concrete batching plants.
SPORT – Goals galore as the senior football season got underway in the Bonnie Isle on a cold, snowy Monday night.
SPORT – A comeback for the ages as darts due dodge defeat in thrilling final.

Plus Landwise part two, readers letters, opinion, entertainment and more.

