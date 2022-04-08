Report confirms fourth Covid-related death this year

A further Covid-related death has been confirmed.

The latest National Records of Scotland report, for the week up to 4th April, stated there had been 170 deaths, including one in Shetland.

The total number of deaths this year in Shetland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate has now reached four. There have been 15 Covid-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, case numbers across the isles have continued to fall, though they still remain high compared with earlier stages of the pandemic.

In the seven days to Wednesday, 284 new cases had been confirmed.

The weekly total was down 26 per cent on the figures from a fortnight ago, when Shetland had recorded 385 new cases.