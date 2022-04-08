News

Report confirms fourth Covid-related death this year

Andrew Hirst 7 hours 33 min ago 0
Report confirms fourth Covid-related death this year

A further Covid-related death has been confirmed.

The latest National Records of Scotland report, for the week up to 4th April, stated there had been 170 deaths, including one in Shetland.

The total number of deaths this year in Shetland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate has now reached four. There have been 15 Covid-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, case numbers across the isles have continued to fall, though they still remain high compared with earlier stages of the pandemic.

In the seven days to Wednesday,  284 new cases had been confirmed.

The weekly total was down 26 per cent on the figures from a fortnight ago, when Shetland had recorded 385 new cases.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.