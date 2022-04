One-year-old ewes took the boat over to Mousa before being let out for the summer.

And five pure-bred Shetland rams were taken back to the Mainland, their duty hopefully done successfully for another year.

The moment was captured on video by Brendon Smith, who said the “weather was cracking for the job”.

Mousa is home to about 300 Shetland ewes, chosen for the island due to their ability to give birth without human intervention.