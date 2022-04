Mareel and Lerwick Town Hall will turn blue tomorrow (Monday) in support of World Parkinson’s Day.

More than 40 landmarks across Scotland are being lit up in blue from OVO Hydro in Glasgow to the Covesea Lighthouse in Lossiemouth.

The initiative is led by Parkinson’s UK Scotland, which says about 12,400 people in Scotland have the progressive brain condition.

About 30 people in Scotland are diagnosed each week. There is currently no cure.