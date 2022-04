Police are appealing for information in relation to an assault at Viking Bus Station in Lerwick.

A disturbance and assault is said to have taken place yesterday (Saturday) between 7.30pm and 8pm.

Officers also want to trace a male driver who may have been confronted by a man at the bus station.

Anyone with information should call 101, Crimestoppers or go to Lerwick Police Station quoting reference CR/0014797/22 .