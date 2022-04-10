Shetland miss out on netball inter-county ties

Shetland's senior netball inter-county squad before Friday evening's A and B games against Orkney at the Clickimin Leisure Complex. Pictured back (from left): Natasha Tulloch, Tahnae MacLennan, Curstaidh MacKay, Claire Johnston, Sally Sandison, Kim Johnson, Emma Leask, Sadie Fox, Kaitlin Leslie, Annie Mowat. Front: Ellie Bisset, Debbie Irvine, Rhianne Colvin, Claire Morris, Rhea Ní Tnuthail, Sonja Kurtz, Libby Fox and Ashley Symington. Aimee Budge was unavailable for the photo. Photo: Kevin Jones

Shetland Netball lost two close inter-county matches.

The As and Bs took on Orkney at the Clickimin on Friday.

The As were hot on Orkney’s heels throughout the match and the final score was 35-37 to Orkney.

The Bs were behind Orkney in each quarter but managed to pull back the score in the final quarter and the match ended 26-33 to Orkney.

Shetland’s players of the match, as voted by the Orkney teams, were Shetland A’s Emma Leask and Shetland B’s Kaitlin Leslie.

Match reports and more photos will be in Friday’s paper.