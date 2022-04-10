Shetland miss out on netball inter-county ties
Shetland Netball lost two close inter-county matches.
The As and Bs took on Orkney at the Clickimin on Friday.
The As were hot on Orkney’s heels throughout the match and the final score was 35-37 to Orkney.
The Bs were behind Orkney in each quarter but managed to pull back the score in the final quarter and the match ended 26-33 to Orkney.
Shetland’s players of the match, as voted by the Orkney teams, were Shetland A’s Emma Leask and Shetland B’s Kaitlin Leslie.
Match reports and more photos will be in Friday’s paper.