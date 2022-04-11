Cruise arrival one of the largest visitors of season

The 253-metre AIDAsol has arrived in Lerwick today (Monday) from Hamburg in Germany.

The cruise ship, which can hold over 2,000 passengers, is currently on a 13-day Scandanivian island tour.

She will next visit Reykjavík in Iceland, before making her way to Norway.

The AIDA cruise ships are frequent visitors to Lerwick during the summer season, with their distinctive smiley faces at the ship’s bow.

She is the largest cruise ship of this year’s schedule so far, and one of the biggest of the summer season.