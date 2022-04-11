News

New coxswain for Lerwick lifeboat

A new full-time coxswain has been appointed to the Lerwick lifeboat.

Twenty-nine-year-old Stephen Manson starts in the role today (Monday), replacing Darren Harcus who has taken up another coxswain’s role within RNLI.

Mr Manson originally trained as a vehicle mechanic and has been recently employed on workboats in the salmon industry.

He has been part of the volunteer crew on the Lerwick lifeboat since October 2018, and will now take up a full-time role at the station.

After undertaking training in the coming months he will take command of the lifeboat during future launches.

Mr Harcus, who has been Lerwick coxswain since 2018, has been appointed full-time resilience coxswain for the north of Scotland – providing relief coxswain work wherever he is needed.

Lerwick lifeboat operations manager Malcolm Craigie said: “I’m delighted that Stephen and Darren have both been appointed to these full-time roles – they’re both experienced and capable members of our lifeboat crew.

“We rely on full-time crew members to train and support our volunteer crews and to keep the lifeboat ready for launch 24/7.”

