Power out at da street during cruise ship visit

The street was busy on Monday afternoon before the outage.

Da street in Lerwick was hit by an unexpected power cut on Monday afternoon.

The 253-metre cruise ship AIDAsol, which can hold over 2,000 passengers, is visiting Lerwick today (Monday).

But shops along the street lost power just before 1.30pm, with SSE saying the outage was reported to them at 1.43pm.

SSE said it had engineers working to restore the power shortly afterwards, and power was restored at around 2.40pm.

The company said at one stage as many as 90 Lerwick postcodes had been affected by the outage.