Police chief blames ‘incomers’ for serious crime 

Chief inspector Stuart Clemenson. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Police have blamed “incomers” for the vast majority of serious crime in Shetland.

Chief inspector Stuart Clemenson said “some alarming incidents” had been reported across the isles.

However, in a report to Lerwick Community Council last night (Monday), Mr Clemenson reassured members that most did not involve people who had been “born and bred here”.

“A lot of these crimes are coming from the incomers,” he said. “The contractors coming into Sullom Voe, the workers building the windfarm.”

Mr Clemenson, who started as Shetland area commander in January, said that while visiting contractors brought economic benefits– they also brought a “lot of trouble” from a police perspective.

“We are on top of all that,” he said.

Mr Clemenson also highlighted figures showing Shetland’s crime detection rate was the highest out of every Police Scotland division, at 87 per cent.

He praised the public for its support in achieving such a high figure.