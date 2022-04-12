News

Police chief blames ‘incomers’ for serious crime 

Andrew Hirst 2 hours 36 min ago 0
Police chief blames ‘incomers’ for serious crime 
Chief inspector Stuart Clemenson. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Police have blamed “incomers” for the vast majority of serious crime in Shetland.

Chief inspector Stuart Clemenson said “some alarming incidents” had been reported across the isles.

However, in a report to Lerwick Community Council last night (Monday), Mr Clemenson reassured members that most did not involve people who had been “born and bred here”.

“A lot of these crimes are coming from the incomers,” he said. “The contractors coming into Sullom Voe, the workers building the windfarm.”

Mr Clemenson, who started as Shetland area commander in January, said that while visiting contractors brought economic benefits– they also brought a “lot of trouble” from a police perspective.

“We are on top of all that,” he said.

Mr Clemenson also highlighted figures showing Shetland’s crime detection rate was the highest out of every Police Scotland division, at 87 per cent.

He praised the public for its support in achieving such a high figure.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.