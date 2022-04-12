Police numbers down by two thirds after Covid hit with ‘full force’

Chief inspector Stuart Clemenson. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Police numbers were down by a massive 65 per cent last week due to Covid-related absence and annual leave.

Chief inspector Stuart Clemenson said that while Shetland had been “quite sheltered” from the latest effects of the pandemic – it had now hit with “full force”.

While Shetland’s available policing numbers were down by almost two-thirds, Mr Clemenson assured folk operational capacity had been maintained at all times.

He told Lerwick Community Council on Monday: “There have been some real challenges but we always maintained our minimum base level.”

The area commander said he had been forced to prioritise the limited resources available.

“We turned ourselves very much from being mainly proactive to just being reactive to the calls that were coming in the door,” he said.