Time is running out to have your say on ‘Shetland Way’ 

The cliffs near Clumlie. Photo: VisitScotland.

Folk have been urged to have their say on plans for a “Shetland way” walking route before time runs out.

VisitScotland said it was keen to hear from as many people as possible before its survey closes at midnight on Thursday.

The Shetland Way was first announced in February as a way of attracting tourists while encouraging local people to become more active.

The route would stretch along the “spine of Shetland” from Sumburgh Head in the south to Hermaness in the north. It could take in various attractions and facilities, such as accommodation and shops.

Although VisitScotland has discussed possible inclusions, nothing has yet been finalised – including the route itself.

Development manager Steve Mathieson said that was why the survey was so important.

Speaking at Lerwick Community Council’s meeting on Monday, Mr Mathieson said: “This survey is going to tell us where to go, what we do and how people think about it.

“I would strongly recommend that people put their thoughts in.”

While the project is focussed mainly on walking, Mr Mathieson said it could also take in cycling and horse riding.

“It could be all sorts of things and it’s up to people to determine where it goes,” he said.

Councillors were supportive of the plans, though with mixed views on how it would work.

Arwed Wenger suggested focussing on just one group, such as walkers or cyclists, rather than allowing it to get “out of control”.

However, chairman Jim Anderson suggested there was no reason it could not be “all things to everybody”.

Visit the website for an overview on the project and link to the survey.,

People can also call 0131 297 7019 or email ShetlandWay@stantec.com if they would prefer to complete the survey by phone or would like a paper version.