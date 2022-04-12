Town ‘buzzing’ after cruise ship’s arrival

The AIDAsol in Lerwick.

Police will increase patrols during busy periods when cruise ship passengers are in town.

Chief inspector Stuart Clemenson said officers had carried out extra foot patrols on Monday after the 253-metre AIDAsol arrived in Lerwick. And he said it was “absolutely” his intention to have officers on the streets throughout the busy season ahead.

Speaking at Lerwick Community Council’s meeting on Monday, Mr Clemenson said the town had been “buzzing”.

He joked Commercial Street had been “busier than Sauchiehall Street” in Glasgow.

“It was good to see that, especially after the long gap that we’d had,” he said.

His comments were made in response to a question from councillor Damien Ristori on policing plans for the bumper cruise season ahead.

Mr Ristori said had been “quite handy” in previous years to have extra patrols around the pier and Esplanade “just to make sure everyone is OK”.