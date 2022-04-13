Fine for rant at ex-partner

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A woman has admitted driving to her ex’s home while under the influence of alcohol before using threatening and abusive behaviour against him.

Susan Charmaine Spall, 49, of Sandside, Mossbank, drove to her ex-partner’s home in Lerwick on 20th March after texting him: “You better answer the door”, Lerwick Sheriff Court heard today (Wednesday).

On arrival she banged on the property’s wall and front door. Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie told the court “she was clearly drunk at the time”.

When her ex left the house Spall tried to grab his mobile phone. He called police.

She drove off shouting: “You will never get rid of me”.

Spall was arrested and found to have 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22.

Defence agent Tommy Allan told the court the relationship between the pair had broken down on 15th February.

“She knows full well this is something she shouldn’t have done,” he said.

He said Spall has “no desire to see the complainer”.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank banned Spall from driving for one year. She was also fined £500.