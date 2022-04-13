Sentence deferred for ball burster

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 50-year-old woman who “lost her cool” and entered a neighbour’s home and punctured a football with a knife has had her sentence deferred for six months to be of good behaviour.

Lynn Anne Wiseman, of Haldane Burgess Crescent, Lerwick, had entered the home, carrying the ball with the knife in open view on 19th March after being angered that the football had struck her car window four times.

She was also shouting and swearing while in the home.

Wiseman pleaded guilty to threatening and abusive behaviour likely to cause alarm and fear at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

Defence agent Tommy Allen said his client had a “normally decent relationship” with her neighbour.

He added that “she has a number of difficult issues in her life” and that the ball hitting the car window “was the straw that broke the camel’s back in that given the pressures she was under”.

“She accepts she lost her cool and is mortified by how she behaved,” he said.

Sentence was deferred until 13th October during which Wiseman must be of good behaviour.