Three people taken for treatment after crash at Black Gaet junction

The Black Gaet junction. Photo: Mike Pennington.

Three people have been taken to hospital for treatment following a two vehicle crash at the Black Gaet junction this morning (Wednesday).

Police and fire crews attended the scene on the A970 main road, which was reported to police just before 10am.

Police Scotland said that three people were taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment following the crash.

Two fire appliances, one from Lerwick and one from Scalloway, attended.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the crews just helped to clean up debris from the road and to direct traffic before leaving the scene at around 10.50am.