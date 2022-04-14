Three wholesalers earn share of government funding

Three isles wholesalers have been awarded around £60,000 each from a Scottish government fund.

J.W. Grays, Knowles and Shetland Freezer Foods all benefitted from the Scottish Wholesale Food and Drink Resilience Fund.

The Scottish government announced on Thursday that 40 businesses had earned a share of the £5.37 million on offer.

J.W. Grays was awarded the most of the three businesses, being granted £63,658.06.

Knowles was given £60,635, while Shetland Freezer Foods received £58,522.25.

Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said the Scottish government was committed to supporting food and drink wholesalers who had been “hit disproportionately” by the pandemic.

“The Wholesale Food and Drink Resilience Fund has had a very positive response and I am pleased that 40 Scottish businesses will now benefit from it,” she said.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in making this fund a success and we will continue to work closely with the sector and provide support where appropriate.”