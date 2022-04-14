News

Two casualties airlifted to Tingwall Airport overnight

12 hours 35 min ago 0
HM Coastguard rescue helicopter. Photo: Brian Gray.

Two people were airlifted to Tingwall Airport in the early hours of Thursday morning by the Coastguard rescue helicopter.

The rescue crew were first called to an oil platform around 100 nautical miles north-east of Sumburgh just before 3am, to airlift a person with a medical complaint.

A call then came in from a vessel around 101 nautical miles north-east of Sumburgh at around 4.20am from a person suffering from injury.

Both casualties were flown to Tingwall Airport, where they landed just before 7am this morning.

They were then transferred by ambulance to the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

logo

