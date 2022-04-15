In this week’s Shetland Times
In today's (Friday, 15th April) edition of The Shetland Times:
- A minority of visiting workers have been blamed by Shetland’s police chief for a recent spate of “alarming” criminal incidents. Chief inspector Stuart Clemenson sparked controversy this week when he claimed “incomers” were mainly responsible for the trouble.
- Two Shetland homes will go head-to-head on the latest series of the BBC’s Scotland’s Home of the Year. The episode, featuring the homes in Cullivoe and Levenwick, will air on Monday.
- Exclusive – NHS Shetland has recorded more than 300 data breaches in patient information in just under five years. On more than 100 occasions, a person’s personal information was handed, texted, emailed or sent to the wrong person.
- Prolific skipper Mark Anderson has said crews are having to avoid local areas because there are more cod and monkfish than they are allowed to catch under current quotas. He has also called on the SIC to invest in fishing boats.
- Sport – Ness and Spurs have set up a Highland Fuels cup final clash tonight. Plus there’s reports from the netball inter-county matches, hockey cup semi-finals, athletics meet, squash and darts.
