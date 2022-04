The Rescue 900 helicopter touching down at the Clickimin emergency landing site. Photo: Jim Mullay.

The Rescue 900 helicopter was called out in the early hours to an offshore facility to carry out a medical evacuation.

The coastguard was alerted at around 6.30am today (Saturday) from a facility 104 nautical miles east of Sumburgh.

A single patient was airlifted to Lerwick where the coastguard was met by medical staff.

The operation was completed by 10.30am with the patient being transferred by ambulance to the Gilbert Bain.