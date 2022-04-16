Loch survey is confirmed

Wildlife levels at Clickimin are reported to have fallen in recent years.

Water experts have been asked to investigate the long-running decline in wildlife at Clickimin Loch.

The SIC’s assets manager Robert Sinclair confirmed that the company tasked with water sampling for the Viking Energy windfarm project had been approached to do the work.

A taskforce set up to tackle the loch problems was due to meet this week to confirm the water sampling proposals.

In an email to Lerwick Community Council, Mr Sinclair said that while the council was happy to lead on the project, it would be “inappropriate” to fund all the investigations.

It follows frequent concerns raised about the state of the loch. Last year, a report to LCC noted that several key bird species had disappeared entirely from the loch.

Concerns had also been raised with the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency about the “lifeless state” of the loch.

While theories for the decline in wildlife have focussed on possible pollution from nearby developments, the latest study in 2018 could find no evidence.

It is hoped the new investigations will get to the bottom of the situation.