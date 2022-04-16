Ness send out title warning after Highland Fuels cup victory

Ness retained the Highland Fuels cup on Friday night after a 2-1 victory over league winners Spurs.

The South Mainland side, who finished a point behind Spurs last season, scored through Declan Adamson and James Farmer to win the final.

Connor Grant scored Spurs’ response.

Spurs had been in imperious form heading in to Friday’s final, scoring 15 goals in their two fixtures against Thistle and Scalloway.

But it was Ness who produced a strong performance to lift the cup that they last won in October 2020.

Full report in Friday’s Shetland Times.