With better weather fast approaching, Highland and Islands Police are inviting motorcycle riders for a Q&A on rider safety next week.

The session will be take place on the force’s Facebook page on Wednesday, 20th April between 6 and 7pm.

It comes two months before the return of the Simmer Dim Rally which will be held between the 16th and 19th June when around 300 motorcyclists will be heading to the isle.