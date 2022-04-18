Shetland Young Fiddler competition to go ahead this weekend

Fiddlers Eva Goudie (11) from Sound Primary School and Zara Nicolson, nine, from Bell’s Brae Primary School who are both entering the Junior Shetland Young Fiddler of the Year for the first time.

The 40th Shetland Young Fiddler of the Year competition is due to get under way on Friday.

Fiddlers perform throughout the day on Friday and Saturday morning ahead of a planned concert at Mareel on Saturday evening.

Shetland Folk Society secretary Valerie Watt welcomed the chance for performers to play live.

“The public are very welcome to come and go throughout the day to show their support for the

young fiddlers,” she said.

“Getting the opportunity to play live to an audience means so much when they have been denied that opportunity for so long.”

John Robert Deyell, Stella Wilkie and Jenna Reid will be adjudicating the competition.