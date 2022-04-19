Historic Swan takes a tow

A view from The Swan as the lifeboat approaches. Image: Dianne Morrison

The 120-year-old former herring drifter, the Swan, caused quite a stir last night (Monday) after she was helped back to harbour by the Lerwick lifeboat crew.

The sail training vessel was actually assisting the RNLI with a training exercise which the crew described as a “valuable experience”.

During the evening exercise, the crew practised attaching lines before taking her under tow and bringing her safely alongside in Lerwick harbour.

Lerwick lifeboat crew members secure The Swan during a training exercise.

At 67-feet long, the Swan is longer than Lerwick lifeboat’s 55-feet Severn-class lifeboat and considerably heavier, with a deeper draught so took some gentle handling to bring her back to the berth.

Skipper of the Swan, Maggie Adamson, is also a member of the lifeboat crew and helped co-ordinate the exercise.