Historic Swan takes a tow
The 120-year-old former herring drifter, the Swan, caused quite a stir last night (Monday) after she was helped back to harbour by the Lerwick lifeboat crew.
The sail training vessel was actually assisting the RNLI with a training exercise which the crew described as a “valuable experience”.
During the evening exercise, the crew practised attaching lines before taking her under tow and bringing her safely alongside in Lerwick harbour.
At 67-feet long, the Swan is longer than Lerwick lifeboat’s 55-feet Severn-class lifeboat and considerably heavier, with a deeper draught so took some gentle handling to bring her back to the berth.
Skipper of the Swan, Maggie Adamson, is also a member of the lifeboat crew and helped co-ordinate the exercise.