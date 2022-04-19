Mareel set to open on Tuesdays again

Mareel will open on Tuesdays again from next month, Shetland Arts has announced.

Lerwick’s cinema and arts venue has only been open from Wednesday-Sunday since being re-opened to the public at the end of May last year.

But following funding from a Scottish government scheme, Mareel will open its doors on a Tuesday again from 10th May.

Film programmer Jenny Leask said Shetland Arts were “so grateful for this funding”.

“It’s obviously been a really tough time for cinemas and continues to be so, even though some aspects like film release schedules have settled down at last.

“Many of our customers have simply got out of the habit of going to the cinema, so we hope that Mareel being open an extra day a week, and more people perhaps being back in the office rather than working from home, means that we’ll have more folk taking advantage of those cheap weekday tickets.”

Upcoming releases at Mareel including the sequel to the Downton Abbey movie, Viking epic The Northman and latest Marvel blockbuster Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.