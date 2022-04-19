Arts & Entertainment News

Mareel set to open on Tuesdays again

4 hours 41 min ago 0
Mareel set to open on Tuesdays again

Mareel will open on Tuesdays again from next month, Shetland Arts has announced.

Lerwick’s cinema and arts venue has only been open from Wednesday-Sunday since being re-opened to the public at the end of May last year.

But following funding from a Scottish government scheme, Mareel will open its doors on a Tuesday again from 10th May.

Film programmer Jenny Leask said Shetland Arts were “so grateful for this funding”.

“It’s obviously been a really tough time for cinemas and continues to be so, even though some aspects like film release schedules have settled down at last.

“Many of our customers have simply got out of the habit of going to the cinema, so we hope that Mareel being open an extra day a week, and more people perhaps being back in the office rather than working from home, means that we’ll have more folk taking advantage of those cheap weekday tickets.”

Upcoming releases at Mareel including the sequel to the Downton Abbey movie, Viking epic The Northman and latest Marvel blockbuster Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.