Voar Redd Up will return this weekend

Photo courtesy of Iris Sandison

Da Voar Redd Up returns this weekend, with thousands expected to join in the major clean up event.

The Shetland Amenity Trust event normally attracts round 4,500 volunteers, or 20 per cent of the population, each year.

Between them they make a huge contribution to the protection of Shetland’s natural environment and wildlife, clearing beaches, coastlines and roadsides of litter and the debris washed up by winter storms.

This year is particularly special – because the redd up is returning to a full event for the first time since 2019.

Beach cleans are usually done by community groups such as families, school groups or clubs – but anyone can register to join.

Once registered, Redd Up bag packs can be collected from Shetland Museum and Archives, and will be picked up from sites specified upon registration.

This year’s redd up begins on Saturday, and lasts seven days until 29th April.