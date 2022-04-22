Award-winning US scientist to give talk on future of seafood

An award-winning American scientist will give a talk on the future of seafood to Shetland UHI later this month.

Professor Ray Hilborn, who teaches at the School of Aquatic and Fisheries Sciences in the University of Washington, will travel from the US to give a lecture at the end of April.

He will also met with fishing industry figures to discuss the local seafood industry, along with Shetland UHI scientists.

Prof. Hilborn is the author of several books and over 200 peer-reviewed articles on the best ways to manage fisheries to provide sustainable benefits to human society.

In 2016 he received the International Fisheries Science Prize, and he frequently collaborates with international study teams looking at important and often controversial topics such as the status of fish stocks.

He will give a lecture at UHI Shetland’s Scalloway campus on 29th April entitled: ‘The Future of Food from the Sea’.

Joint head of marine science and technology Dr Beth Mouat said: “Ray is a world-renowned researcher and we are very much looking forward to discussing the local seafood sector and our plans for developing our own research capacity with him.”