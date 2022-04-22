News Sport

Good showing from girls football sides in Edinburgh

8 hours 59 min ago 0
Good showing from girls football sides in Edinburgh
The combined Shetland Girls Squad for the Caledonia Super Cup 2022.

Shetland Girls Football took three teams to the Caledonia Super Cup tournament at the Oriam Scotland Sports Performance Centre in Edinburgh.

Shetland U12s Poppy Gair evades the attention of her Hutcheon Vale opponent while teammates Miley Watt and Lena Christie look on.

The 2022 tournament had been twice postponed due to the pandemic, which was reflected in player eligibility for age groups.

The U12 side had a great tournament, thumping Blackburn United and Castlevale 6-1, and putting 17 goals past two Hutcheon Vale sides in another two victories.

They rounded out the competition with a 2-2 draw with Boroughmuir Thistle.

Their performance was noted by many of the officials present and could result in further invitation to play against the top Scottish girls clubs.

The U14 tournament was 11-a-side with two groups – Shetland Two was drawn in group A and Shetland One in group B.

After two defeats and a draw for Shetland Two, and three closely-contested defeats for Shetland One, the sides played Hutcheon Vale’s One and Two sides in the plate semi-finals.

Again both sides fell to narrow defeats – Hutcheon Vale One scoring a late winner to beat Shetland One 2-1, and Hutcheon Vale Two only beating Shetland Two courtesy of a penalty shootout.

The two Shetland sides met in the seventh place play-off and played out an entertaining 0-0 draw.

Shetland Girls secretary Adam Priest thanked everyone who had made the trip possible.

“Coach Michael Duncan has put in a power of work to organise this trip, taking more than 40 players and coaches to Edinburgh was quite an undertaking,” he said,

“Parent helpers Elaine Smith and Vikki Robertson were also a great help and were much appreciated by the coaches and girls.

“We look forward to a summer of outdoor football playing the boys teams before hopefully heading to Orkney for a late summer inter-county.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.