Good showing from girls football sides in Edinburgh

The combined Shetland Girls Squad for the Caledonia Super Cup 2022.

Shetland Girls Football took three teams to the Caledonia Super Cup tournament at the Oriam Scotland Sports Performance Centre in Edinburgh.

Shetland U12s Poppy Gair evades the attention of her Hutcheon Vale opponent while teammates Miley Watt and Lena Christie look on.

The 2022 tournament had been twice postponed due to the pandemic, which was reflected in player eligibility for age groups.

The U12 side had a great tournament, thumping Blackburn United and Castlevale 6-1, and putting 17 goals past two Hutcheon Vale sides in another two victories.

They rounded out the competition with a 2-2 draw with Boroughmuir Thistle.

Their performance was noted by many of the officials present and could result in further invitation to play against the top Scottish girls clubs.

The U14 tournament was 11-a-side with two groups – Shetland Two was drawn in group A and Shetland One in group B.

After two defeats and a draw for Shetland Two, and three closely-contested defeats for Shetland One, the sides played Hutcheon Vale’s One and Two sides in the plate semi-finals.

Again both sides fell to narrow defeats – Hutcheon Vale One scoring a late winner to beat Shetland One 2-1, and Hutcheon Vale Two only beating Shetland Two courtesy of a penalty shootout.

The two Shetland sides met in the seventh place play-off and played out an entertaining 0-0 draw.

Shetland Girls secretary Adam Priest thanked everyone who had made the trip possible.

“Coach Michael Duncan has put in a power of work to organise this trip, taking more than 40 players and coaches to Edinburgh was quite an undertaking,” he said,

“Parent helpers Elaine Smith and Vikki Robertson were also a great help and were much appreciated by the coaches and girls.

“We look forward to a summer of outdoor football playing the boys teams before hopefully heading to Orkney for a late summer inter-county.”